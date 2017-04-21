Wall Street set to extend gains after Mnuchin suggests tax reforms are close

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House would unveil a tax plan "very soon."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.85 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.76 percent and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, rising 0.92 percent.

Investors will be keeping an eye on earnings and watching developments in Europe, where the first round of the French presidential will take place on Sunday.



On the earnings front, General Electric, SunTrust and Steve Madden are among companies set to report before the bell, while Morningstar is set to report after the bell.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.01 percent lower on Friday morning.



On Thursday night, France was shaken by a suspected terror attack. One policeman was killed and two were wounded after a gunman, who was later shot dead by police, opened fire.

Sunday will see French voters cast their ballots in the first round of their presidential election. The race is seen as too close to call, and could have a wide ranging impact depending on the result.



Those in the running include the far right candidate Marine Le Pen; the independent centrist Emmanuel Macron; and the conservative candidate Francois Fillon. The top two candidates in the first round will face a runoff on May 7.



Back in the U.S., on the data front, Friday will see existing home sales released at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.86 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.25 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.59 a barrel, down 0.24 percent.