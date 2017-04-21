Treasury refuses to give Exxon Mobil special waiver to drill in sanctioned Russia

The Trump administration will not grant special permission to U.S. companies, including Exxon Mobil, to carry out oil and gas drilling in Russia while sanctions remain intact, according to a statement from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday.

Exxon tried to secure a waiver that would let it drill in parts of Russia currently blocked by U.S. sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported this week. That ban was related to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The push came about a month after former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson became secretary of State.

Treasury's decision on Friday came as the Trump administration changed its tone on Russia.

After long praising Russia's Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump last week said U.S.-Russian relations are at an "all-time low." The United States launched a missile strike on an air base in Syria, a close Russian ally.

Exxon and Russian oil giant Rosneft entered a joint venture in 2012 to develop offshore reserves in the Arctic Kara Sea and the Black Sea, as well as onshore assets in Siberia. Those deals, which represent a big part of Exxon's potential future production growth, were halted by U.S. sanctions.

Exxon is concerned that European competitors still operating in Russia will gain an advantage in the Black Sea, a source briefed on its waiver application told the Wall Street Journal this week. The company also faces a contractual deadline to make an oil discovery there by the end of the year, the paper reported.

