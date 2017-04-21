Why Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn't trust money

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is a Silicon Valley legend. Though he's no longer involved with the company he helped build, Wozniak remains a figure in the tech world, speaking at conferences and offering insights on the state of the industry. He even did a stint on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" back in 2009.

But his attitude toward money is surprisingly different from that of most of his peers.

In a recent interview with Fortune, the tech icon shares his straightforward investing strategy, which is to avoid it and to keep his distance from finance altogether.

"I do not invest. I don't do that stuff," Wozniak tells Fortune. "I didn't want to be near money, because it could corrupt your values."