Why Jeff Bezos prioritizes something other CEOs don't

As CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has a packed schedule. But you'll hardly ever catch the e-commerce mogul burning the midnight oil.

Bezos makes it a point to get a good night's sleep.

"Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me, and I try hard to make that a priority," he tells Thrive Global. "For me, that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

Adequate rest not only leaves Bezos invigorated for the day to come but allows him to continuously make sharp, thoughtful choices without suffering from decision fatigue. That's what can happen when choices become harder as a day goes on and you deplete your finite store of energy.