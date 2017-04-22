Last November, California voted "yes" to legalizing recreational marijuana, making this week's annual celebration of marijuana in San Francisco the first officially sanctioned event by the city. A bevvy of sponsors were on hand to demonstrate the weed economy's growing clout, including HEMP20, Green Door SF and High Times Magazine (naturally). Celebrations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is usually the site of marijuana-inspired pandemonium on 4/20, but this year's celebration was even more coordinated than usual. Over 1,100 attendees marked their interest in the event on Facebook, but on "Hippie Hill", even more appeared to attend throughout the day. Mobile toilets, security, emergency medical teams on site, food truck vendors and local DJs were all at the event.
According to Weed mapping community, Weed Maps, San Francisco has 86 delivery services, 20 dispensaries and storefronts, and 13 doctors in the city.
With the help of sponsorships aplenty, attendees saw a more coordinated effort than in year's past—a harbinger of things to come as some observers predict
weed will eventually eclipse beer sales
amid a nationwide wave of legalization efforts. On San Francisco's first official 4/20 celebration, CNBC was on hand to capture some of the festivities.
Though the haze above the crowd began dissipating in the late afternoon, the amount of weed present created a virtual cloud that was plainly visible. Meanwhile, local DJs churned out music the entire day.
On the ground, edible marijuana was a big hit, as is normally the case on 4/20. According to Eaze, a San Francisco-based marijuana delivery service, the company saw a 71 percent increase in sales the day before April 20th. Day of sales spiked 27 percent, while and pre-roll (or shareable forms of consumption) surged 66 percent. The company's data showed an increase in women and baby boomers using their products, and that trend is expected to continue.
Mobile toilets were among the amenities, fencing and provided this year as the event gains sponsors. Unlike years past, attendees were prohibited from bringing glass, barbecues and coolers.
Hippie Hill is located between the Conservatory of Flowers and Haight Street on a sloping green lawn. The hill was christened during the Summer of Love, and has a history of music and drug use.
For the first time, food truck vendors were a part of this year's 4/20 Hippie Hill celebration. Farmer Brown, FK Frozen Custard and Blue Saigon, which offered snacks like deep fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.