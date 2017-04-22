Last November, California voted "yes" to legalizing recreational marijuana, making this week's annual celebration of marijuana in San Francisco the first officially sanctioned event by the city. A bevvy of sponsors were on hand to demonstrate the weed economy's growing clout, including HEMP20, Green Door SF and High Times Magazine (naturally). Celebrations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

San Francisco's Golden Gate Park is usually the site of marijuana-inspired pandemonium on 4/20, but this year's celebration was even more coordinated than usual. Over 1,100 attendees marked their interest in the event on Facebook, but on "Hippie Hill", even more appeared to attend throughout the day. Mobile toilets, security, emergency medical teams on site, food truck vendors and local DJs were all at the event.

According to Weed mapping community, Weed Maps, San Francisco has 86 delivery services, 20 dispensaries and storefronts, and 13 doctors in the city.



With the help of sponsorships aplenty, attendees saw a more coordinated effort than in year's past—a harbinger of things to come as some observers predict weed will eventually eclipse beer sales amid a nationwide wave of legalization efforts. On San Francisco's first official 4/20 celebration, CNBC was on hand to capture some of the festivities.

