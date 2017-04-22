    The Galaxy S8 has an always-on display, here's how to use it

    The Galaxy S8 has several features the iPhone doesn't, but one of my favorites is its always-on display.

    Samsung first introduced this feature last year with the Galaxy S6. Thanks to the organic screen technology Samsung uses, it can power some pixels all of the time without wasting battery life. That's why it's called "always on." You can use it for viewing icons representing notifications, special pictures or for actions, like switching songs.

    Using the always-on display is simple. Let's walk through it now.


    • First open the settings app on your phone and then tap “Lock screen and security.”Next, tap “Always on Display.” It’s on by default, but this is where you’ll go to customize it.


    • You can choose from showing the clock and information, or just the home button. Choose the former.


    • Tap “image” to set your own picture, like of a loved one or a pet, or choose from world/digital/analog clocks, or just your calendar. We’ll come back to this soon.


    • Here’s a trick. You can find other Always on Display options, like the donut you see in my image, by visiting the Samsung Themes shop. Tap the menu button at the top of the screen.


    • Now you’re in the Samsung Themes store. Some of them are free, others will set you back a buck or two. Here's a cool one that cost $0.79.


    • Here are a couple of pups. This theme costs $0.89.

    • I have my own dog, though. Let’s go back to the main Always on Display page and choose “Image” to set a custom background.

    • Tap the center rectangle to choose your photo.

    • I decided to use a picture of my dachshund Mabel.

    • And there she is! I’ve fully customized my always on display to show my pup whenever I look at the phone. Play around with the settings to customize your Galaxy S8, too.

