The Galaxy S8 has several features the iPhone doesn't, but one of my favorites is its always-on display.

Samsung first introduced this feature last year with the Galaxy S6. Thanks to the organic screen technology Samsung uses, it can power some pixels all of the time without wasting battery life. That's why it's called "always on." You can use it for viewing icons representing notifications, special pictures or for actions, like switching songs.

Using the always-on display is simple. Let's walk through it now.