Shares in Asia higher after first round of French elections; Nikkei surges 1.5%, Kospi up 0.5%

"While the increased popularity of the centrist candidate (Macron) is not a strong market driver, a collective sense of relief that the global economy is over another hurdle should see a risk on rally in Asia Pacific trading today," CMC Markets' Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy noted.

Euro/dollar bounced to trade at $1.0866 at 7:35 am HK/SIN. The euro had earlier traded at a five-month high of close to $1.0935 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close around the $1.072 handle. The euro also made gains against the yen, trading higher at 119.62 yen — levels not seen since the end of March.

"Euro/dollar has gapped much higher because we do not have the worst case scenario for the market. We may knock the level of $1.10 or possibly even $1.11 but this trade may fade as Le Pen is still there. This is going to keep traders on the sidelines," ThinkMarkets' Chief Market Analyst Naeem Aslam said in a note.

Asian markets were higher across the board in early trade. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 1.49 percent on the back of the French polls. The Kospi gained 0.51 percent while the ASX 200 was higher by 0.13 percent.