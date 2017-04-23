Shares in Asia higher after first round of French elections; Nikkei surges 1.5%, Kospi up 0.5%

In other currency news, the dollar index traded lower at 98.980, compared to the 99 handle seen the past week. The greenback, however, was stronger against the yen and off the 108 handle seen in the last two weeks. Dollar/yen last traded at 110.05.
On the energy front, oil prices crept up slightly after falling at least 2 percent on Friday although U.S. crude remained below the $50 a barrel mark. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 0.23 percent higher at $49.85 a barrel while Brent crude traded up by 0.29 percent at $52.25.
Geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula took a backseat even though tension continued to ramp up over the weekend. North Korea reportedly arrested an American citizen in Pyongyang. Over the weekend, Pyongyang also indicated that it was prepared to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to showcase its military prowess.
Stateside, U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on the back of the French election polls, with Dow futures soaring nearly 200 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures were both higher by around 1 percent. Wall Street had closed lower across the board last Friday, with the S&P 500 leading the losses and down by 0.3 percent or 7.15 points to close at 2,348.69.
