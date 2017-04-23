    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Shares in Asia higher after first round of French elections; Nikkei surges 1.5%, Kospi up 0.5%

    • Euro gains solidly on expected Macron-Le Pen runoff
    • Dow and S&P futures point up
    • Asian markets poised for mixed start

    Equities in Asia were in the green on early Monday following the widely-expected results of the first round of presidential elections in France, with exit polls indicating that Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen would progress to the run-off on May 7.

    Centrist candidate Macron won 23.7 percent of the votes in the first round of the election on Sunday while National Front leader Le Pen secured 21.7 percent, according to estimates.

    Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP | Getty Images

    "While the increased popularity of the centrist candidate (Macron) is not a strong market driver, a collective sense of relief that the global economy is over another hurdle should see a risk on rally in Asia Pacific trading today," CMC Markets' Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy noted.

    Euro/dollar bounced to trade at $1.0866 at 7:35 am HK/SIN. The euro had earlier traded at a five-month high of close to $1.0935 against the dollar, compared to Friday's close around the $1.072 handle. The euro also made gains against the yen, trading higher at 119.62 yen — levels not seen since the end of March.

    "Euro/dollar has gapped much higher because we do not have the worst case scenario for the market. We may knock the level of $1.10 or possibly even $1.11 but this trade may fade as Le Pen is still there. This is going to keep traders on the sidelines," ThinkMarkets' Chief Market Analyst Naeem Aslam said in a note.

    Asian markets were higher across the board in early trade. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 1.49 percent on the back of the French polls. The Kospi gained 0.51 percent while the ASX 200 was higher by 0.13 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    In other currency news, the dollar index traded lower at 98.980, compared to the 99 handle seen the past week. The greenback, however, was stronger against the yen and off the 108 handle seen in the last two weeks. Dollar/yen last traded at 110.05.

    On the energy front, oil prices crept up slightly after falling at least 2 percent on Friday although U.S. crude remained below the $50 a barrel mark. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 0.23 percent higher at $49.85 a barrel while Brent crude traded up by 0.29 percent at $52.25.

    Geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula took a backseat even though tension continued to ramp up over the weekend. North Korea reportedly arrested an American citizen in Pyongyang. Over the weekend, Pyongyang also indicated that it was prepared to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to showcase its military prowess.

    Stateside, U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on the back of the French election polls, with Dow futures soaring nearly 200 points. S&P and Nasdaq futures were both higher by around 1 percent. Wall Street had closed lower across the board last Friday, with the S&P 500 leading the losses and down by 0.3 percent or 7.15 points to close at 2,348.69.

    CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

