So far, so (pretty) good as far as company earnings go. Except for a few high-profile disappointments (we're looking at you, Goldman Sachs and IBM), about three-quarters of the companies that have reported so far have beaten Wall Street expectations.

Historically speaking, that's even better than usual.

So, now what?

Well, the week ahead is one of the busiest we've seen in a while for corporate profit reports. In all, there are 180 companies reporting, which ties the busiest week in at least five years.

The companies on tap represent the heart and soul of corporate America: Virtually every tech titan you can think of, from Amazon to Twitter; energy giants like ExxonMobil; big consumer companies including McDonald's, and industrial titan Caterpillar and many others, all report this week. You just can't get any better of a look into where companies stand both on how the year started and what to expect ahead.

Why this matters: Because the solid earnings reports thus have given the stock market at least a little boost, with the S&P 500 approaching a 1-percent gain last week and companies in the index on track to post profits of more than 9 percent for the quarter. More solid reports, coupled with bright outlooks, could bring more market momentum.