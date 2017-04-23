Euro pops to 5-month high vs dollar on French election relief

His victory makes him the front-runner in next month's election, and marked a huge defeat for the two center-right and center-left groupings that have dominated French politics for 60 years.

The euro surged 0.9 percent to $1.0868 after earlier rising as high as $1.0940, its highest since Nov. 10. Against the yen, it jumped 2.3 percent to 119.66, after touching a one-month high of 120.935.

Short-covering on election relief lifted the single currency and triggered stop-loss orders, market participants said.

"We saw the big moves in the early trading hours when liquidity was thin, so we might not see anything dramatic for the rest of the Asian session," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa Securities.

The euro's gains dented the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six rivals. It slumped 1 percent to 98.998, though its losses were mitigated as the greenback gained against the perceived safe-haven yen.

The dollar was up 0.9 percent at 110.04 yen, rising above the 110-yen level for the first time in nearly two weeks.