The struggles of political pollsters to accurately forecast the outcome of votes was a major theme of 2016.

Early indications of the first round of the French election show that may not be the case this time.

Official results are not yet available, but Harris exit polling indicates that centrist Emmanuel Macron is seen winning 24 percent of the first round vote, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen projected to win 22 percent of the vote, setting them up for a May runoff.