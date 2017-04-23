French voters marched to the polls on Sunday in the country's closely watched presidential election, where various political ideologies battled for the right to claim the top two spots in a runoff set for May 7. After the dust settled, centrist Emmanuel Macron and nationalist Marine Le Pen emerged as the top two vote-getters with 24 and 22 percent of the vote, respectively.

At stake is France's identity as one of the most powerful cogs in the engine of the European Union, at a time when many voters around the continent have turned to populism and soured on the trading bloc. With all of France's mainstream political candidates shut out of the 2nd round, the world is awaiting the final election outcome with baited breath.

Below are images taken during France's historic vote, which will see its final resolution in two weeks time when either Le Pen or Macron ascend to Elysee Palace.