    In Pictures: France goes to the polls for first round in presidential election

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, celebrates on stage at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.
    Philippe Wojazer | Reuters

    French voters marched to the polls on Sunday in the country's closely watched presidential election, where various political ideologies battled for the right to claim the top two spots in a runoff set for May 7. After the dust settled, centrist Emmanuel Macron and nationalist Marine Le Pen emerged as the top two vote-getters with 24 and 22 percent of the vote, respectively.

    At stake is France's identity as one of the most powerful cogs in the engine of the European Union, at a time when many voters around the continent have turned to populism and soured on the trading bloc. With all of France's mainstream political candidates shut out of the 2nd round, the world is awaiting the final election outcome with baited breath.

    Below are images taken during France's historic vote, which will see its final resolution in two weeks time when either Le Pen or Macron ascend to Elysee Palace.

      A man passes by campaign posters for the French presidential election, on official billboards on April 21, 2017 in Lyon, ahead of the first round of the French presidential election which will take place on April 23.
      Jeff Pachoud | AFP | Getty Images

      A Benedictine sister of the Sainte-Cecile Abbey casts her ballot at a polling station in Solesmes, northwestern France, during the first round of the French presidential election.
      Jean-Francois Monier | AFP | Getty Images

      French President Francois Hollande casts his ballot as he votes in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Tulle, France, April 23, 2017.
      Georges Gobet | Pool | Reuters

      Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, casts her ballot in the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, April 23, 2017.
      Charles Platiau | Reuters

      Founder and Leader of the political movement 'En Marche !' and presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron leaves his home on the day of voting for the first round of the French Presidential Election on April 23, 2017 in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, France.
      Vincent Isore | IP3 | Getty Images

      French expats queue along the street outside the Lycee Francais Charles de Gaulle to cast their vote in a polling station inside the school, in the first round of the 2017 French presidential election, in London, Britain April 23, 2017.
      Luke MacGregor | Reuters

      Supporters of French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement celebrate after the results of the first round of the presidential election, on April 23, 2017 at the Parc des Expositions in Paris.
      Getty Images

      Anti-fascists demonstrate in Paris on April 23, 2017 following the announcement of the results of the first round of the Presidential election.
      Thomas Samson | AFP | Getty Images

      Anti-fascists clash with police forces as they demonstrate in Paris on April 23, 2017 following the announcement of the results of the first round of the Presidential election. Centrist Emmanuel Macron finished ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday to qualify alongside her for the runoff in France's presidential election, initial projections suggested.
      Thomas Samson | AFP | Getty Images

      Two men take a picture of a TV screen displaying the partial and regional results of the first round of the presidential election, on April 23, 2017, at the interior ministry in Paris.
      Geofroy Van Der Hasslet | AFP | Getty Images

      French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen (R) receives flowers from Henin-Beaumont's mayor Steeve Briois (L) after delivering a speech in Henin-Beaumont, on April 23, 2017, after the first round of the Presidential election.
      Joel Sagat | AFP | Getty Images

      Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, leaves after delivering a speech in a bar in Paris after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, France, April 23, 2017.
      Stephane Mahe | Reuters

      Les Republicains candidate Francois Fillon delivers a speech after projected results suggest he has been defeated in the French Presidential Elections at the party's Campaign Headquarters on April 23, 2017 in Paris, France.
      Thierry Orban | Getty Images

      Supporters of Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, react after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017.
      Charles Platiau | Reuters

      Demonstrators place 'resist fascism' signs after climbing the monument statue of Marianne, the personification of the French Republican, after the first round of the French Presidential Elections at Place de la Republique on April 23, 2017 in Paris, France.
      Amy T. Zielinski | Getty Images

