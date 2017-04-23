Op-Ed: Trump is losing his winning hand on world trade

There is no need for bluster and threats, but the president should tell the Germans and the Japanese what they did not here last week in Washington: Get off your export gravy train and generate more economic growth from household consumption and (public and private) investments. Yes, the U.S. will be watching your progress in reducing excessive trade surpluses with America and the rest of the world. And do drop a hint over that gutsy Sicilian "tre forze" espresso about America's readiness for defensive measures – should making nice fail.

That would be the beginning of upholding the true system of multilateral free trade. The rules of that system must be followed. Otherwise there is no system at all.

Germany and Japan know that. They also know that their trade policies are unsustainable.

Witness the confused German defense of their trade surpluses during last week's international meetings in Washington. The most influential pro-government right-of-center German daily followed suit last Friday (April 21) with a discussion pretending that, poor souls, they did not know what to do: German products are just very good, they said, and the world wants to buy them.

Well, here is an idea. Germany's household consumption is estimated to have grown last year at a rate of 1.4 percent, and the business investment at a stagnating 1 percent. If Germans stimulated these two demand components – exactly two-thirds of the economy – they could make it possible for foreigners to sell them something (that would raise German imports), and German companies would not have to export to survive and escape weak demand at home.

Japan is a similar case. Half of its growth last year came from trade surpluses, while the household consumption and business investments advanced at lethargic growth rates of 0.4 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Tokyo wants to hang on to its export-driven growth; it has no interest in a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. that would open up closed sectors of its economy. And furious about Washington's alleged trade pressure, Japan's deputy prime minister was aggressively disparaging the American society at my alma mater in New York last Wednesday (April 19), while praising "an open multilateral trading system" that gave Tokyo a trade surplus of $200 billion and net foreign assets of $3.3 trillion in 2016.