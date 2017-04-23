The biggest money news of the week in 60 seconds

WHAT'S HAPPENING: The stock market is faltering

WHY IT MATTERS: Your accounts, and even the value of your home, may shift

Mostly, since the 2016 election, investors have been hitting cruise control while riding the stock market to new highs. The catalyst? President Trump's pro-business policies and the hope that a deal maker in the White House will bring some y uuuuge changes to corporate America.

But promises are like babies: Easy to make, hard to deliver.

Add in the North Korea threat and investors are starting to take money off the table. Not a trader? Odds are this still impacts you through your pension funds or 401(k). Even the interest rates banks charge you are tied to the markets.

Plus, fluctuations usually hit home: The housing market is typically the first to react to a falling stock market.