The biggest money news of the week in 60 seconds

We know you're busy and, these days, it feels like there's more news than ever to keep up with. Well, we've got you covered.
Here's a preview the week's biggest money stories to watch for and a quick rundown of how they may affect you.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The stock market is faltering
WHY IT MATTERS: Your accounts, and even the value of your home, may shift
Mostly, since the 2016 election, investors have been hitting cruise control while riding the stock market to new highs. The catalyst? President Trump's pro-business policies and the hope that a deal maker in the White House will bring some y
But promises are like babies: Easy to make, hard to deliver.
Add in the North Korea threat and investors are starting to take money off the table. Not a trader? Odds are this still impacts you through your pension funds or 401(k). Even the interest rates banks charge you are tied to the markets.
Plus, fluctuations usually hit home: The housing market is typically the first to react to a falling stock market.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: Gold is going up
WHY IT MATTERS: That often signals uncertainty about world events
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but only during peacetime. When things get shaky, investors go for gold.
Gold prices are now up over 11 percent this year as investors show anxiety about the events in Syria, Iran and North Korea. Historically, those prices rise when there is a lot of uncertainty in the world. If you think the geopolitical events will only get worse, then the commodity may be a good investment.
P.S.: Watch the outcome the first round of the French presidential election. As we told you last week, the polls are tight and the results could send investors into precious metals and other "safety trades."
WHAT'S HAPPENING: You may be expecting that tax refund at last
WHY IT MATTERS: What you do with that refund can have real ramifications
Now that tax day is behind us let's talk about that refund. Did you know the average individual tax refund was 2016 was over $3,000? That's a lot of dough!
This is the moment: You can choose to splurge or to spend it like a boss. Personal finance experts agree that you should choose the latter.
