Why the euro is walking back its post-French-election spike

The euro's spike to a five-month high after the results of France's first round of presidential voting came in as expected was already fading in early Asia trade Monday.

The single currency jumped as high as $1.0935, the highest since just after the U.S. election in November, after Sunday's voting in France, but had fallen to $1.0825 by 10:27 a.m. on Monday.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen were headed to a runoff in France's presidential election, set for May 7, matching expectations for the first round outcome on Sunday. Polls forecast that pro-European Macron will roundly defeat anti-European Union Le Pen.

The euro had been weighed by uncertainty heading into the voting Sunday as the four leading candidates were all polling within the margin of error for deciding which two would proceed to the second round.

Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at BBH, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that the market wasn't surprised by the outcome.