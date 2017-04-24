Safety is the first thing many shoppers think about when buying a new car – even more so when shopping for an SUV. In fact, part of the appeal of early SUVs was the idea that their large size would protect you better in a crash.

Not all SUVs are created equal. They come in different shapes and sizes. However, these days, many have similar advance safety features in the form of lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, automatic pre-collision braking, backup cameras, and more.

The following vehicles are the ten SUVs with the highest safety scores on U.S. News & World Report's site. Some of the SUVs in this slideshow even boast the aforementioned advanced safety features as standard equipment!

It's important to note that, although a compact and a midsize SUV might have the same safety score, that doesn't mean they will perform the same in a crash. Size matters with crashes, and larger vehicles tend to do better, all other things being equal.

It's also important to note that safety scores are updated throughout the year. Check out our review pages for each of these cars for the latest information on safety.