38-year-old retired millionaire shares his No. 1 saving tip

Chris Reining landed his dream job in IT out of college. It came with a nice salary, which made possible a nice lifestyle.
"By my late 20s, I had bought a condo, I had bought a BMW and I'd go to Whole Foods every week," the now 38-year-old tells CNBC. "I was living a pretty good lifestyle. But in my late 20s, I started becoming a little disillusioned with the whole 9-to-5 grind."
Reining, who is based in Madison, Wisc., wanted something different, he says: "The freedom to do what I want to do when I want to do it. And that's when I first made that shift from spending all this money on stuff that really wasn't making me any happier, to saving and investing it."