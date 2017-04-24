VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

5 lessons from the book every aspiring entrepreneur should read

Here's 9 career secrets a 25-year-old CEO thinks everyone should know
9 career secrets a 25-year-old CEO thinks everyone should know   

There's no handbook for becoming a successful entrepreneur. But "The Cheat Code," by 26-year-old Brian Wong comes pretty close.

The book describes how, at just 18 years old, Wong built a company called Kiip that would receive more than $32 million in venture capital funding and land clients like McDonald's and Pepsi.

It all started when, after skipping four years of school and graduating college early, Wong decided to further fast-track his career. Along the way, he learned a lot about what it takes to be your own boss.

In "The Cheat Code," Wong shares more than 70 strategies for getting more out of life.

CNBC highlights five of his tips below:

1. Stop comparing yourself to others

"It's a waste of time to compare yourself to the upper echelon of the whole world," he says. "You'll always lose and when you do, you'll feel like a loser."

The CEO recommends instead that young people focus on improving themselves.

"If you can be a better you every day, you can win the race."

Brian Wong, co-founder and CEO of Kiip.
Source: Crown Business | Penguin Random House
Brian Wong, co-founder and CEO of Kiip.

2. Know your strengths

"No matter who you are or what you do in life, you have a superpower — and by that I mean something you do far better than most people," Wong says. "If you're not using it, you're crazy."

Take some time and figure out what your strengths are, or ask someone close to you, Wong recommends.

3. Pitch yourself

Business is always personal, the CEO says.

"Your goal should be to get people to invest in you, not your project," he writes.

4. Present yourself in the best way possible

"Like it or not, presentation matters," he writes. "Your brand is only as good as its presentation: how it looks, sounds and feels."

And it's not just the way you present yourself. You should also be thoughtful about how you present your work to your boss, Wong writes.

25-year-old CEO shares hacks to fast-track your career in 2017
'Cheat codes' for work, courtesy of a 25-year-old CEO   

5. Stamp out fear

For this CEO, addressing your fears head on is the only way to become the best version of yourself.

"Don't be afraid of what you can't do," he writes. "Appreciate what you've got — which is, by the way, more than most people have had since the dawn of civilization — and go from there."

If you're facing a challenging meeting or an intimidating interview, Wong recommends taking a minute to ask yourself, "What's the worst thing that can happen?"

Check out seven ways your mindset is derailing your career — and how to change it

Your career is like a smartphone, says a former Google career coach
Your career is like a smartphone, says a former Google career coach   

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...