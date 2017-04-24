5 lessons from the book every aspiring entrepreneur should read

There's no handbook for becoming a successful entrepreneur. But "The Cheat Code," by 26-year-old Brian Wong comes pretty close.

The book describes how, at just 18 years old, Wong built a company called Kiip that would receive more than $32 million in venture capital funding and land clients like McDonald's and Pepsi.

It all started when, after skipping four years of school and graduating college early, Wong decided to further fast-track his career. Along the way, he learned a lot about what it takes to be your own boss.

In "The Cheat Code," Wong shares more than 70 strategies for getting more out of life.

CNBC highlights five of his tips below:

1. Stop comparing yourself to others

"It's a waste of time to compare yourself to the upper echelon of the whole world," he says. "You'll always lose and when you do, you'll feel like a loser."

The CEO recommends instead that young people focus on improving themselves.

"If you can be a better you every day, you can win the race."