All successful managers share this one trait

Beloved boss Leslie Knope, character on NBC's "Parks and Recreation" played by Amy Poehler, high-fives employee Tom Haverford, played by Aziz Ansari.
Of course, adopting candor isn't the same thing as being blunt or crass with your employees, she warns. Great bosses are honest, but they don't belittle people or say out loud every negative thing that pops in their head.
This idea is echoed by top Silicon Valley CEO coach Kim Scott, whose recent book "Radical Candor" argues that the best bosses care personally and challenge directly. As Scott puts it, it's about "giving a damn," or caring enough about someone to be honest with them to encourage their improvement.
When done right, candor will strengthen your relationships with your employees, as they will come to respect your opinion, value your feedback and appreciate the opportunity to grow.
Plus, as Welch notes, using candor in your management approach will help you be more successful and productive.
"Candor is in very short supply," she says. "Every time it increases, an organization runs better and a career takes off. Let it be yours."
