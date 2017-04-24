All successful managers share this one trait

If you're a manager who wants to get ahead at work, a simple change to how you communicate could be all you need.

"You have a weapon at your disposal, which you can unleash right now to take your career to the next level," says Suzy Welch, best-selling management author and CNBC contributor.

It's called candor, or being honest with your employees.

"I'm talking about taking the B.S. and the jargon out of your language," Welch says.

As simple as it sounds, most bosses lack this quality, she says, and it's probably holding them back.