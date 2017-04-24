The company is named OnePlus and it offers excellent Android phones for almost $300 less than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

It's built a cult following among Android users. It's the only other brand besides Apple whose fans will line up around a full city block just to buy a new smartphone. I saw it with my own eyes with the launch of the company's OnePlus 3 last year.

These fans flock to buy a flagship-level smartphone at a price that often costs half as much as what other smartphone makers charge. OnePlus is also known for its customizable software and gorgeous industrial design. Pick one up, and you'll feel like you're holding an $800 phone, even though it costs several hundred dollars less.