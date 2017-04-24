How to get the most out of Apple Maps

Apple AAPL true true false GE 4 3 Maps wasn't very good when it launched, but now it's full of features that have substantially improved it.

On Monday the company added public transit support for Paris, allowing Parisians to get the best route from point A to point B using local transit options. It's a service already offered to a growing number of other cities, so we thought it was appropriate timing to show you some of the new features Apple Maps offers.

Some of these might be old hat to you, some might be new, but all are useful.