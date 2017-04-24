Stocks in Asia higher after global rally on French polls, North Korea eyed

Over in the U.S., equities surged on the back of Macron's victory in the first round of the French election, with major indexes gaining more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq posted a record session, gaining 1.24 percent or 73.3 points to close at 5,983.82.

European markets also finished higher, with the Stoxx 600 index gaining 2 percent and the French benchmark CAC 40 index surging more than 4 percent.

Investors stateside are eyeing Trump's plans to accelerate tax reform plans. Trump is pushing for a 15 percent corporate tax rate even if it could potentially increase the budget deficit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, HSBC was formally mandated to advise Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco on its initial public offering, which could potentially be the largest IPO in the world.

In currency news, the dollar traded against a basket of rivals at 99.066 after previously falling to the 98 handle on the back of euro strength. Against the yen, the greenback gave up gains to trade at 109.63, off the 110 handle seen yesterday. The Australian dollar was mostly flat at $0.7556.

The U.S. dollar gained against the loonie after the report, up 0.34 percent to 1.3546 after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy tariffs averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.

Oil prices ticked up slightly after earlier declining on doubts that OPEC would extend output cuts. U.S. crude traded 0.22 percent higher at $49.34 a barrel while Brent crude futures were up 0.19 percent at $51.70.

On the economic front, South Korea reported that April consumer confidence data hit a six-month high. It was the third straight month consumer confidence has increased on month.

Hong Kong March trade data is expected at 4:30 pm.