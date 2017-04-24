    ×

    Stocks in Asia higher after global rally on French polls, North Korea eyed

    Equities in Asia were higher in early Tuesday trade following the global relief rally after the first round of France's presidential election stoked a relief rally, though regional investors are keeping a close eye on the Korean Peninsula.

    In the French election, Emmanuel Macron garnered 23.7 percent of the vote and will face off against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who secured 21.7 percent, in a run-off on May 7.

    Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP | Getty Images

    The euro traded at $1.0863 against the dollar, off the five-month high of $1.0935 hit earlier.

    "France would be set on two very different courses depending upon who wins the election. Macron is pro-euro, pro-European Union whereas Le Pen wants a referendum on EU membership ... With this in mind, there has been very little follow through in the euro during Asia, European and North American trading sessions," said BK Asset Management Managing Director Kathy Lien in a note.

    As well, markets are keeping an eye on developments on the Korean Peninsula as the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier-led battle group heads to the Sea of Japan. China called for restraint in dealing with North Korea when Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone yesterday.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was 0.3 percent higher in early trade. It was on a tear in the previous session, closing up 1.2 percent. The Kospi climber 0.11 percent higher.

    Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for ANZAC day.

    Over in the U.S., equities surged on the back of Macron's victory in the first round of the French election, with major indexes gaining more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq posted a record session, gaining 1.24 percent or 73.3 points to close at 5,983.82.

    European markets also finished higher, with the Stoxx 600 index gaining 2 percent and the French benchmark CAC 40 index surging more than 4 percent.

    Investors stateside are eyeing Trump's plans to accelerate tax reform plans. Trump is pushing for a 15 percent corporate tax rate even if it could potentially increase the budget deficit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Meanwhile, HSBC was formally mandated to advise Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco on its initial public offering, which could potentially be the largest IPO in the world.

    In currency news, the dollar traded against a basket of rivals at 99.066 after previously falling to the 98 handle on the back of euro strength. Against the yen, the greenback gave up gains to trade at 109.63, off the 110 handle seen yesterday. The Australian dollar was mostly flat at $0.7556.

    The U.S. dollar gained against the loonie after the report, up 0.34 percent to 1.3546 after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy tariffs averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.

    Oil prices ticked up slightly after earlier declining on doubts that OPEC would extend output cuts. U.S. crude traded 0.22 percent higher at $49.34 a barrel while Brent crude futures were up 0.19 percent at $51.70.

    On the economic front, South Korea reported that April consumer confidence data hit a six-month high. It was the third straight month consumer confidence has increased on month.

    Hong Kong March trade data is expected at 4:30 pm.

