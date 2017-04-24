This Chinese-Israeli start-up wants to change the way kids learn to code

"Coding is just a tool," Dror said, adding that he sees the learning process of coding as instrumental to teaching children how to innovate and problem-solve.

Dror, a fellow at the Aspen Institute-linked Aspen Global Leadership Network, taught himself to code as a child. The entrepreneur was head of security for an Israeli prime minister and dabbled in the consumer 3D space in the past. Also part of LeapLeaner's founding team are Aaron Tian, a popular mathematics tutor in China, and Leo Zhao.

There are around fifty people working at LeapLearner, Dror told CNBC. Half of that team have backgrounds in gaming and focus on the technological aspects of the start-up, while another team focuses on the educational side of the business.

The edutainment start-up also counts several illustrious names among its backers. Dror said that Honeywell CEO and President of High Growth Regions Shane Tedjarati and former Alibaba CTO John Wu are among early stage investors in the company.

It was Wu, who acts in the capacity of an adviser, that convinced him to launch LeapLearner in China, Dror said. Wu also ensures that what the start-up does is scalable in changing the way people learn, Dror added.

Combining a series of online and offline platforms, LeapLearner works on a cycle that involves three weeks of self-learning followed by a hackathon.

During the first three weeks, children learn aspects of coding on their own at home. First, children are exposed to code used in games they play by being allowed to change variables in the code of those games. For example, in a game like Pac-Man, children can "hack" the game by switching up the ways characters appear on the screen: pac-dots could be changed into bananas and Pac-Man could turned into a pet dog.