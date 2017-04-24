CNBC launches market update from the Middle East

CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today unveiled plans to launch a new, Middle East business update live from the UAE capital's International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), starting this month. The segment will be hosted by CNBC's Middle East Anchor, Hadley Gamble.

Gamble, who joined the network in 2010, has extensive experience in covering Middle Eastern business and will be reporting live into some of CNBC's most popular global shows, including its EMEA flagship, Squawk Box.

John Casey, SVP International News and Programming for CNBC, said: "The economic story in the Middle East is one that we are extremely interested in. We've seen huge growth across the region in recent years and Hadley will be on the ground to get under the skin of these stories."

Hadley Gamble, Middle East Anchor at CNBC International said: "I'm excited to be fronting these new, Middle East business updates for CNBC. We've been reporting on the business of the Middle East for years, documenting the region's growing influence in global finance which is only going to become more critical in the years ahead. It's time to raise the bar. I'll be speaking to the key players; the men and women who will help to define not only Abu Dhabi's role as a global financial powerhouse, but also shape the future of the region."

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Director of Strategy and Business Affairs, ADGM, said: "We welcome CNBC to Abu Dhabi and are pleased that CNBC will be reporting its Middle Eastern stories from ADGM. International news and programming networks are important constituents contributing towards a successful business and financial marketplace. At ADGM, we look forward to its in-depth news coverage of the region to enable corporates and investors to make more informed business and investment decisions."

He added: "Having access to succinct and timely news reports and insights is vital to the growth and sustainability of any economy. This new development, that clearly demonstrates CNBC's recognition of Abu Dhabi's leading role in the regional and global business landscape, dovetails well with ADGM's commitment and efforts in fostering a vibrant financial ecosystem. It also underscores ADGM's forte and position as the nexus in providing valuable access to the whole MENA region."

About CNBC

CNBC is the leading global broadcaster of live business and financial news and information, reporting directly from the major financial markets around the globe with three regional networks including CNBC in Asia, CNBC in EMEA and CNBC in the US. CNBC.com is the preeminent financial news source on the web, featuring an unprecedented amount of video, real-time market analysis, web-exclusive live video and analytical financial tools. CNBC is dedicated to CEOs, senior corporate executives, the financial services industry and private investors. The channel is available in more than 371 million homes worldwide. CNBC is a division of NBCUniversal.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015.

In line with the Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision, ADGM is a natural extension of Abu Dhabi's role as a reliable and responsible member of the global financial community. Strategically situated in Abu Dhabi, home to one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, ADGM plays a pivotal role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global centre for business and finance that connects the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

ADGM's three independent authorities, the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and ADGM Courts, enable registered companies to conduct business in a zero-percent tax environment and operate with confidence within an international regulatory framework with its own independent judicial system and legislative infrastructure based on the Common Law.

Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad based financial centre, ADGM's foundation is anchored on three of Abu Dhabi's strategic strengths - private banking, wealth management and asset management and will continually expand its financial services in response to the needs of its businesses and marketplace.

Abu Dhabi Global Market is located on Al Maryah Island, a 114-hectare development that is home to world-class business and lifestyle facilities such as the Rosewood and Four Seasons Hotels and Residences, the first ever specialty Cleveland Clinic Hospital outside of USA, luxury retail at the Galleria Mall, and grade-A offices spaces to meet Abu Dhabi's long-term development and economic needs. All these complement ADGM's international financial centre position as a vibrant destination in the capital city in Abu Dhabi.