Cramer also spoke with T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere, who said he has always felt like his mobile communications company was leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors.
"I've always told you that both dumb and dumber have been big contributors to the success of T-Mobile," he said to Cramer on Monday.
Legere attributed T-Mobile's handy earnings beat on Monday mainly to its customer growth — 1.1 million total net additions — and boosted service revenues, something not seen in the wireless industry in several years.
Finally, Cramer sat down with Scott Santi, chairman and CEO of Illinois Tool Works, for his take on how the niche industrial has maintained its growth and continues to hit all-time highs.
Santi said the company's success — and what makes its stock a buy in Cramer's eyes — is its unique "80-20" operating model that serves to streamline the business.
"It really is built around a phenomenon that we see over and over again in our kinds of companies, our kinds of businesses, which is that typically, 20 percent of a business' customers and product lines generate 80 percent of revenue," Santi told Cramer on Monday.
Santi said that the method, which also helps cut costs and other complications, has been a key to Illinois Tool Works' success.
"It really comes about from that ability to really laser-light focus on those larger customers and more dominant product lines that really drive the bulk of the profitability in any business," the CEO said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some caller favorite stocks:
Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.: "Well, I think that I don't want to go against [Warren Buffett's] judgment because he's the best I've ever seen and I am sure that he's also taking care of the idea of who should go after him. So I like that stock on the both short and long term basis."
Valeant Pharmaceuticals: "No, no, no. We don't want to buy that. Remember, that's just a call. They owe $30 billion. You're looking at, really, an option on the idea that maybe one day they'll be able to pay all that. I don't feel that comfortable about that situation, but I always welcome management to come on the show."
