With Washington policymakers butting heads over the federal budget, Jim Cramer decided to prepare investors for the case of a possible sell-off that could send stocks reeling.

"We've got another major political problem coming up that seems tailor-made to cause the kind of panicked sell-off that makes for a fabulous buying opportunity," the "Mad Money" host said.

"I'm talking about the prospect that the geniuses in Congress accidentally cause a government shutdown because they might not be able to pass a budget by the deadline this Friday," he continued.

While Cramer does not necessarily think a shutdown is bound to happen, worries that it might happen could slow the rally and even push stocks lower.

"In short, despite today's euphoria, you maybe get a better chance to buy," Cramer said.