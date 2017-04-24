Early movers: HAS, HAL, KMB, PPG, FCH, TRUE, S, NFLX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Hasbro — The toymaker beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, as its licensed toys such as those based on the "Nerf" and "Transformers" franchises sold well. Hasbro earned 54 cents per share, including an 11 cent a share one-time benefit, compared to estimates of 38 cents a share.

Halliburton — The oilfield services company earned an adjusted four cents per share for the first quarter, one cent a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. The company said its quarter was helped by an increase in North American drilling activity, among other factors.

Kimberly-Clark — The consumer products maker earned $1.57 per share for its latest quarter, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue fell shy of forecasts. It also raised its full-year 2017 forecast, based on an improved currency outlook and faster commodity inflation.

PPG Industries — The paint maker once again raised its offer for Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel, after being rejected twice. The latest offer is worth $28.8 billion in cash and stock, 17 percent higher than the original proposal.

FelCor Lodging Trust — The hotel REIT will be merged into a wholly owned subsidiary of RLJ Lodging Trust in what will result in a $7 billion combination. FelCor shareholders will receive 0.362 shares of RLJ common stock for each share they now hold.

TrueCar — The car-buying service announced a secondary offering of 8.5 million shares, with one million of those sold by the company itself and the rest by current stockholders.

United Continental — The airline announced that Chief Executive Oscar Munoz will not become chairman next year as originally scheduled. That follows the widespread controversy over the forced removal of a passenger from a United flight.

Sears Holdings — Sears is evaluating bids for some of its real estate assets, and the retailer also said it expects to report a first-quarter profit.

Netflix — The video streaming service announced it intended to offer a one billion pound sterling debt offering outside the United States to non-U.S. investors.

C.R. Bard — Bard agreed to be bought by rival medical supplies maker Becton Dickinson for $24 billion in cash and stock. The deal values C.R. Bard at $317 per share, representing a 25.2 percent premium over Friday's close.

Sprint — The wireless carrier is exploring options other than a possible purchase by rival T-Mobile US, according to a Bloomberg report. Sprint majority owner SoftBank is said to believe that Sprint's wireless spectrum holdings are undervalued and could be spun off into a separate publicly traded company.

Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Barclays — European bank stocks are surging following the French election results.

Sally Beauty Holdings — The provider of beauty supplies was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at KeyBanc, which points to concerns over management's operational plans.

O'Reilly Automotive — The auto parts retailer got a positive mention in Barron's, which said the company's stock could rise by 75 percent over the next three years. The paper said the stock has an attractive valuation after it fell on an earnings miss, an analyst downgrade, and concerns over an incursion into its space by Amazon.com, but that the company is well-positioned and has advantages over rivals like AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.