European markets rally after Macron’s victory; French banks soar; CAC up 4%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 1.6 percent higher in early deals with all sectors trading on positive ground. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent to its highest level since early December 2015. The French CAC 40 bourse jumped nearly 4 percent at the start of trading.

Stocks of French banks dominated the top of the European benchmark with Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas all up by around 10 percent. Natixis, Axa and Vinci were also higher in early deals. The rally in french stocks supported the entire sector, which outperformed its peers on Monday morning, up by 4.2 percent.

Investors are confident that Macron will defeat his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen, in the runoff vote on May 7. This means that France's economy should benefit from Macron's reform agenda and the European Union is unlikely to see its second biggest economy leaving, given Macron's pro-European stance.

As a result, the euro jumped and it was experiencing Monday its best daily climb against the dollar since last June. It climbed 1.02 percent to $1.0835 in early European trading hours.