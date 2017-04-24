Some commentators have said that Facebook is essentially a publisher and should act more responsibly to take down rogue content on its platform.

"They can't just say look we're a technology company, we have nothing to do with the content that is appearing on our digital pages," WPP CEO Martin Sorrell, told CNBC in a recent interview, talking about both Facebook and Google.

But Facebook has rejected such a notion and said that is not the role it should play.

"I don't think we have to be the publisher and we definitely don't want to be the arbiter of the truth," Sandberg said. "We don't think that's appropriate for us. We think everyone needs to do their part. Newsrooms have to do their part, media companies, classrooms and technology companies."

"Well, we all have to do our part to make sure that people see accurate information and figuring out how we do that is something that we're going to have to see and will evolve. But we know the goal, the goal is for people to see accurate information on Facebook and everywhere else."