Facebook does not want to be the "arbiter of the truth", Sheryl Sandberg, a top executive at the social networking giant said, adding that the company does not see itself as a publisher.
The U.S. technology firm has been accused of not dealing with fake news articles posted on its platform. Facebook has taken a number of steps to tackle fake news including a campaign to help people spot any false articles.
"We are really a platform and we take our responsibilities on false news very seriously. False news hurts everyone because it makes our community uninformed, it hurts our community, it hurts countries. And we know that people want to see accurate news on Facebook and that's what we want them to see," Sandberg, who is chief operating officer at Facebook, told the BBC in an interview scheduled to be broadcast on Monday.