French election ignites a global stock market rally

President Donald Trump is set to speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone this morning. Merkel said Sunday she's encouraged that the U.S. would take a look at a future trade agreement with the European Union. (Reuters)

Trump hosts members of the U.N. Security Council at the White House today, a highly unusual meeting made even more startling because of his harsh criticism of the U.N. during the campaign. (NBC News)

Trump held calls with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping overnight over North Korea. Xi said he hopes all sides exercise restraint in the face of provocations from Pyongyang. Meanwhile, North Korea said it's ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might. (Reuters)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived unannounced in Afghanistan today to assess America's longest war as the Trump administration weighs sending more troops there. (AP)

Congress returns from a two-week break facing a deadline to keep the government operating while Trump presses harder for legislative action on replacing Obamacare and funding his border wall. (NBC News)

Nearly two-thirds of Americans give Trump poor or middling marks as he marks 100 days in office this Saturday. That's according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Barack Obama is set to hold his first public event since he left the White House, speaking today at the University of Chicago, the planned site of his presidential library. (AP)

Bill O'Reilly, former Fox News host, is set to appear today with a new episode of his "No Spin News" podcast. O'Reilly was ousted at Fox last week following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. (USA Today)



C.R. Bard (BCR) agreed to be bought by rival medical supplies maker Becton Dickinson (BDX) for $24 billion in cash and stock. The deal values C.R. Bard at a 25 percent premium over Friday's close. (Reuters)

United (UAL) said CEO Oscar Munoz won't become chairman next year, as originally scheduled, following the widespread controversy over the forced removal of a passenger from a United flight. (NY Times)

An attorney for passenger Dr. David Dao joins CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about his client's recovery and expected lawsuit against the airline.

American Airlines suspended a flight attendant after he allegedly hit a female passenger with a stroller. Video of the argument on a Friday flight from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth went viral over the weekend. (NY Times)

Uber, stung by recent controversies, tracked iPhone users after they deleted the app, underscoring CEO Travis Kalanick's bent for risk taking in building the rail-hailing juggernaut. (NY Times)

Alibaba's (BABA) Jack Ma said today that CEOs could be robots in 30 years, and warned of decades of "pain" from the disruption caused by the internet and artificial intelligence. (CNBC)