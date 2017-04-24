    ×

    Full interview with Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer on the French election, his favorite idea

    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer shared his market views in an interview Monday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

    On the tail risks: "There are always tail risks. There's always a 1 in 3 chance that the market goes down 10 percent and a 1 in 5 chance the market goes down 20 percent, but yet over the long term the stock market goes up 10 percent a year about 70 percent of the time," Timmer said. "There's always a wall of worry to be climbed. … It's nice to get this one [French election] out of the way."

    Timmer is director of global macro at Fidelity Investments. He joined Fidelity in 1995 as a technical research analyst.

    He also discussed:

    • Corporate earnings.
    • Why he's bullish on European stocks.

