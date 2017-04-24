Global markets jump as Macron takes lead in French election; CAC up 4%, gold sinks 1%

Global risk assets kicked off the new trading week on a sure footing after centrist Emmanuel Macron pulled in the highest number of votes among candidates in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday.

The euro traded to a five-month high overnight on Sunday as exit poll results filtered in, with the European currency jumping by 1.35 percent to close at 1.0873 versus the U.S. dollar, having traded above the 1.09 handle earlier in the session before losing a little steam. Early in Monday's session, the euro had lost a little further momentum and was trading around 1.0835 by 07:45 a.m. London time. The Financial Times noted that the single currency's jump was its best daily leap in 10 months. 1-month implied volatility in the currency also sank by over a third early Monday.

Equity markets in Asia tracked higher on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 index ending the session up by 1.4 percent and both Australia's ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes in positive territory. Bucking the positive trend, China's Shanghai composite was off by around 1.23 percent, thought to be affected by fears over domestic regulators further toughening their stance towards speculative traders.

Also trading lower was safe haven spot gold, around 1 percent lower by 7:45 a.m. London time at $1,271 per troy ounce. The precious metal is often used as a hedge in times of political uncertainty.