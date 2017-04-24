    ×

    Global markets jump as Macron takes lead in French election; CAC up 4%, gold sinks 1%

    Sylvain Lefevre | Stringer

    Global risk assets kicked off the new trading week on a sure footing after centrist Emmanuel Macron pulled in the highest number of votes among candidates in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday.

    The euro traded to a five-month high overnight on Sunday as exit poll results filtered in, with the European currency jumping by 1.35 percent to close at 1.0873 versus the U.S. dollar, having traded above the 1.09 handle earlier in the session before losing a little steam. Early in Monday's session, the euro had lost a little further momentum and was trading around 1.0835 by 07:45 a.m. London time. The Financial Times noted that the single currency's jump was its best daily leap in 10 months. 1-month implied volatility in the currency also sank by over a third early Monday.

    Equity markets in Asia tracked higher on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 index ending the session up by 1.4 percent and both Australia's ASX 200 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indexes in positive territory. Bucking the positive trend, China's Shanghai composite was off by around 1.23 percent, thought to be affected by fears over domestic regulators further toughening their stance towards speculative traders.

    Also trading lower was safe haven spot gold, around 1 percent lower by 7:45 a.m. London time at $1,271 per troy ounce. The precious metal is often used as a hedge in times of political uncertainty.

    Fixed income still looks challenged in 2017: Strategist
    Fixed income still looks challenged in 2017: Strategist   

    Meanwhile, shortly after the European open, France's benchmark CAC 40 equity index was trading around 3.7 percent higher, leading gains in the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX index, higher by around 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. U.S. equity futures also reflected a higher expected open with the Dow Jones industrial average expected to soar by nearly 200 points.

    This as the Stoxx 600 index of the largest listed European companies surged to its highest level since early December 2015 fifteen minutes after the market's open on Monday.

    Nonetheless, the portfolio strategy research team at Goldman Sachs led by Peter Oppenheimer contended in a research note late on Sunday that equity markets had already largely priced in the first round outcome and they therefore did not expect a significant equity rally from here.

    "As this has largely been the central expectation priced into the markets, we would expect any rally to be modest. French domestic stocks and the CAC 40 have not underperformed significantly as of late, and we do not expect them to rally materially following today's results, or after the second round of the election."

    Centrist Emmanuel Macron of the independent En Marche party secured the lion's share of votes in Sunday's preliminary election at 23.7 percent, with the far-right's Marine Le Pen of France's National Front party trailing narrowly behind at 21.7 percent, according to Harris poll estimates. Separately, the French Interior ministry announced its final figures at 5 a.m. local time on Monday morning which showed that Emmanuel Macron had won 23.75 percent of the vote versus Le Pen's 21.53 percent. With tactical voting expected to dominate in the final round scheduled for Sunday May 7 and several political heavyweights, including incumbent French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and losing first round Republican candidate Francois Fillon throwing their support behind Macron, the 39-year-old former banker heads into the showdown as the favorite. Two separate polls from Ipsos/Sopra Steria and Harris released on Sunday anticipate Macron winning around three-fifths of the vote in the final.

    Macron's victory a good result for young people
    Market has overestimated Macron's potential for liberal market reform: Pro   

    A closely watched proxy of investors' fear levels in recent months has been the gap between safe-haven German government bond yields and those of their French counterparts. After a spike in the spread in recent weeks, the difference between the yields at the end of last week heading into the vote had retraced to the lower level of 59.30 basis points, down from this month's high of around 75 basis points in mid-April. The spread was anticipated to close further still when bond markets open on Monday morning.

    However, the shrinking of the yield gap between the 10-year German bunds and French OATs of the same maturity probably will not run much further, according to Tim Graf, head of macro strategy EMEA at State Street Global Markets.

    "I think there has to be some sort of premium to OATs retained," Graf told CNBC Monday. He noted that the tightest the spread had ever got was around 35 basis points and current levels were not too far removed from that with two weeks – in which a lot can happen – still remaining between now and the final round of the election.

