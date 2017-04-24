Goldman leads rally in global banking shares; Deutsche Bank spikes by 10%

Global banking stocks rallied after it was announced Sunday that centrist Emmanuel Macron will advance in the French election to take on Marine Le Pen, a far-right candidate. Investors rushed into bank stocks, fleeing safe havens like government bonds and gold as interest rates moved higher.

This was the scenario nervous traders going into the weekend wanted, and it removed a big uncertainty overhanging global markets and the euro since the start of the year.

Shares of Deutsche Bank jumped as much as 10 percent in premarket trade in the U.S. on Monday, as investors took the results from the first round of the French presidential election to mean it will be business as usual for banks in the European zone.

Deutsche Bank was last up around 10 percent, with the stock trading around $18.15 per share.

U.S. banks with global franchises also gained. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup added 2 percent each in premarket trading.

The euro rose sharply against the dollar on Sunday, hitting a five-and-a-half month high, and it continued climbing Monday morning, as currency markets globally were comforted by the results of France's vote.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 2.31 percent from 2.25 percent Friday before the French election results.

U.S. bank shares may get more help later in the week, as President Donald Trump is scheduled Wednesday to release more information on his plan for tax reform.

Financial stocks have largely led the post-election market rally because the sector is expected to benefit the most from Trump's pro-growth policies of tax reform and deregulation.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx Banks Index rose above 6 percent in overseas trading, hitting its highest level since December 2015 and putting it on course for the biggest one-day rise since April 2016.

