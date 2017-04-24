Google is aiming to steal Amazon cloud customers in the media industry

Alphabet's effort to catch Amazon's cloud is taking center stage at one of the media industry's biggest conferences of the year.

Tariq Shaukat, a president in Google's cloud division, is among the keynote speakers at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas on Monday. His aim is to give the media and entertainment industry a taste of the type of projects they can run in Google's massive data centers, taking advantage of the size and sophistication of the world's largest internet company.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC.com prior to the event, Shaukat said the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) can help media businesses move faster at a lower cost, personalize their messages and increase their revenue.

As in every industry it's attacking, GCP faces a tall task with the biggest media companies. Amazon Web Services (AWS) ran off to about a seven-year head start and has dominant market share over its top challengers, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

"This is one of the top verticals we're investing in," Shaukat said.

Within media in particular, Google is touting a product called Zync that enables high-speed rendering of projects that are bandwidth intensive. From animated TV shows to virtual reality content, teams of artists and designers can turn to Google's cloud to quickly and affordably get their work into production.

Such businesses can still use AWS for their data storage and server needs, while turning to GCP for specific projects, even as Google is competing for the other stuff.