How WhatsApp founder Jan Koum went from welfare to billionaire

Roughly one in seven people on earth have Jan Koum, and his company WhatsApp, to thank for their ability to call and text their friends and family free of charge.

Over one billion people use the free mobile messaging app worldwide; it is particularly popular across Europe, South America and Africa. To put the WhatsApp's monumental success into context, Twitter only has 313 million monthly active users.

Yet perhaps even more impressive than WhatsApp's popularity is the success of WhatsApp's CEO and co-founder Jan Koum, as detailed in this infographic, created by Funders and Founders designer Anna Vital.