LinkedIn now has half a billion members

LinkedIn said Monday that it now has 500 million members. That's up from 450 million, a milestone the company reached in August of 2016.

Those half a billion members are spread out across 200 countries. The company also said it has over 10 million active jobs, and around 9 million companies on the platform. Users post 100,000 articles on the platform every week on average, LinkedIn said.

The announcement addresses a fear some analysts had after Microsoft bought Linkedin last year for $26.2 billion, namely whether the company could continue to grow.