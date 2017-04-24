London house prices post most dramatic annual fall since financial crisis

While traditionally spring has been considered the optimal time for activity to return to the housing market, Henry Pryor, buying agent and property market expert, told CNBC via email on Monday that uncertainty generated by Theresa May's unexpected announcement of a general election this summer will likely mean trading volumes and prices both remain under pressure this season.

"The Spring markets for the past three years have been destabilised by big political events and 2017 is going the same way. We still have an uncomfortable number of 'icebergs' ahead including another Budget, the ongoing divorce from Europe and the trickle of changes to the tax arrangements of buy-to-let landlords or residential property investors as they perhaps should be called," Pryor gloomily noted.

"On the positive side, competition in the mortgage market is likely to continue at least until Christmas making money both cheaper and more available but we are very close to zero and this will eventually dry up. When it does the impact could be significant," he added.

In addition to election uncertainty, mutterings late last week suggesting that the tax regime may be headed for further adverse changes are likely to further shrink potential buyers' enthusiasm to jump into the market in coming weeks.

"All but the most motivated of buyers and sellers will sit on their hands as all the parties appear to be hinting at tax rises to come. The threats to the housing market especially in London and the South East outweigh the positives needed to halt the slide in deal prices," Pryor concluded.

The data comes amid other evidence of slowing consumer spending in the U.K. with surprisingly poor retail sales released last week and expectations that resurgent levels of inflation will persist. These negative signals are, however, mitigated by continued strength in the jobs market and signs that sentiment is broadly holding up.

U.K. February mortgage data also showed an annual decline of 5.6 percent for approvals with analysts at Jefferies saying they anticipate a further fall in March given difficult to match comparable figures from last year before an improvement in trends returns in subsequent quarters.

