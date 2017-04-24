London house prices post most dramatic annual fall since financial crisis

House prices in London have slipped by 1.5 percent over the past year as a series of adverse political and economic factors have combined to cause an ongoing stand-off between potential buyers and sellers, according to data from Rightmove on Monday.
Still reeling from two successive hikes to stamp duty in recent years which particularly hit the higher value prime central London (PCL) property market, appetite to transact has also been buffeted by Brexit-inspired political uncertainty, domestic economic jitters and a surplus of luxury new build developments gearing up to enter the market.
Additionally, sky-high valuations, which in the U.K. now stand at around six times average earnings and are closer to double that ratio in the capital, have contributed to the malaise.
The market-wide story in PCL continues to be dominated by low volumes, Adrian Black, founder of proptech estate agent YOUhome, told CNBC via email on Monday.
"Fewer people are currently looking but those who are in the market are keen to buy. Prices are holding up in niche and highly sort after areas as well as for best-in-class properties yet gradually softening in other categories," says Black, noting that the short-term outlook remains consistent with that diagnosis.