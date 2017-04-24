Macron vs. Le Pen — meet the next president of France

A Harris survey taken on Sunday showed Macron winning the runoff on May 7 with 64 percent of the votes against 36 percent given to Le Pen. An Ipsos survey also showed Macron winning the runoff with 62 percent of the vote against 38 percent for Le Pen.
However, it is important to take into account that voters from the far left won't necessarily support Macron, after the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who placed fourth in the first round, refused to support him.
"A number of left-wing figures have expressed scepticism towards Macron's policies on election night, providing only a lukewarm endorsement of the former economy minister," Antonio Barroso, deputy director of research at Teneo Intelligence, said in a note on Sunday night.
Furthermore, right-wing voters, who opted for the conservative candidate Francois Fillon could choose Le Pen if their main concern is immigration and, another key factor, is the possibility of a third event, such as a terrorist attack or financial scandal, he added. Fillon started the election as the frontrunner but fell to third place after investigations into the misuse of public funds.
Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.