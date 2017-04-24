Microsoft CEO says these 2 qualities help a company succeed

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella knows a thing or two about success in business. The technology executive reportedly earned over $16 million in pay last year and has been leading one of the world's most widely recognized companies since 2014.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Nadella discusses what he believes are two of the most important qualities needed for a company's "long-term success."

"The first is the sense of purpose and mission that is enduring," he says. "Technologies will come and go, so you need to be able to both ask and answer the question: What do you do as a company, why do you exist?"

"That's exactly what is captured in our mission," he adds.