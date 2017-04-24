As the Nasdaq closes in on 6K, it has Apple, Microsoft and the 'big five' tech stocks to thank

The Nasdaq Composite was up more than 1 percent mid-day Monday, edging close to a record 6,000 points, as the Nasdaq 100 hit another all-time high. And the "big 5" technology companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon — were in the lead.

Stock indexes have made broad gains since the election, and Nasdaq is no exception. In December, the Nasdaq topped 5,500 for the first time ever. The index notched new all-time high levels, at either the close or intraday, in January, February, March and April, rounding out its best quarter since 2013.

Nasdaq Composite: up 11 percent so far this year, and nearly 22 percent over the past year

Apple: up more than 24 percent so far this year and 36 percent over the last 12 months

Microsoft: up more than 8 percent so far this year and nearly 30 percent over the last 12 months

Alphabet (Class A): up about 10.5 percent so far this year, and nearly 19 percent over the past 12 months

Facebook: up 26 percent so far this year and more than 31 percent over the past year

Amazon: up 21 percent so far this year and more than 46 percent over the past year

While smaller companies exposed to President Donald Trump's agenda — like defense or infrastructure firms — saw early gains after the election, markets have gradually been moving toward bigger names, said Scott Kessler, equity analyst at CFRA Research.

Kessler said the rally among the biggest tech names is likely a combination of the companies' performance and a sense of overall enthusiasm in the stock market.

"Are they leading because they are big, or are they big because they are leading? I kind of think there's a little of both," Kessler said. He added: "Part of it is these companies executing well, people are excited about what's to come. They allow investors to focus on the megatrends of what a lot of us are doing — virtual or augmented reality, self-driving cars — massive greenfields where companies are making tremendous investments."

Kessler's firm has a "strong buy" or "buy" rating on all of the "big five" except Microsoft, in part driven by the companies' earnings and revenues relative to their share prices. Apple's recovery over the past year amid better iPhone sales, Microsoft's LinkedIn acquisition and move away from mobile phones,

Apple's has recovered over the past year amid better iPhone sales and "positive catalysts on horizon ," Kessler said, while Microsoft's LinkedIn acquisition and move away from mobile phones may be benefitting the stock. Companies like Google and Facebook are investing aggressively in the what's next, Kessler said, as evidenced by Facebook's futuristic F8 conference last week.

Companies like Amazon have also changed the relationship between companies and shareholders, NYU Professor Scott Galloway argued in a talk last week, by emphasizing "fast growth and strong vision" above profits.

"In part because they are big, they can make these kinds of investments," Kessler said. "The other subtext clearly, is because they are the biggest, you get a disproportionate amount of passively allocated money, and there are benefits to that as well.... I think these companies have done well by all accounts. People are encouraged by their results."

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report