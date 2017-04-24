'Blow to establishment': Global media reacts to French election result

France turned its back on the country's two main political parties for the first time in more than half a century Sunday after showing support at the polls for independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right hopeful Marine Le Pen.

Having amassed 23.9 percent and 21.4 percent of votes respectively, Macron and Le Pen's gains came at the loss of the traditional conservative and socialist parties, who crashed out of the first round for the first time since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958. Macron and Le Pen will now face a tete-a-tete in the second round runoff on May 7.

With the future of the EU in the balance, CNBC takes a look at the global media reaction to the result.