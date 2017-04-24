T-Mobile has growth 'rest of industry would die for,' CEO John Legere says

T-Mobile has had customer and financial growth "the rest of the industry would die for," CEO John Legere told CNBC on Monday.

The No. 3 wireless carrier said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter. It also reported its net income rose to $698 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $479 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. However, it reported $9.55 billion in revenue, just missing analyst expectations of $9.62 billion.

While Legere touted T-Mobile's growth and said he was "thrilled" with the results, he also slammed his competitors, namely Verizon.

Verizon reported first-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday that missed expectations. The company also announced a net decline of 307,000 retail postpaid connections, or those who are bound by contracts, including 289,000 phone losses.

"They haven't gained any customers since 2015, and they haven't grown service revenue since 2014. So I think Verizon's got some real problems, and one of the biggest ones is, of course, T-Mobile," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.