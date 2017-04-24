    ×

    T-Mobile has growth 'rest of industry would die for,' CEO John Legere says

    • T-Mobile announced it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter, but reported revenue that just missed expectations.
    • CEO John Legere told CNBC he was "thrilled" with the results
    • He also said Verizon has some "real problems."
    T-Mobile has had customer and financial growth "the rest of the industry would die for," CEO John Legere told CNBC on Monday.

    The No. 3 wireless carrier said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter. It also reported its net income rose to $698 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $479 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. However, it reported $9.55 billion in revenue, just missing analyst expectations of $9.62 billion.

    While Legere touted T-Mobile's growth and said he was "thrilled" with the results, he also slammed his competitors, namely Verizon.

    Verizon reported first-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday that missed expectations. The company also announced a net decline of 307,000 retail postpaid connections, or those who are bound by contracts, including 289,000 phone losses.

    "They haven't gained any customers since 2015, and they haven't grown service revenue since 2014. So I think Verizon's got some real problems, and one of the biggest ones is, of course, T-Mobile," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

    Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Meanwhile, T-Mobile got "the motherlode" of spectrum in the 600 MHz spectrum auction, Legere said. The company claims T-Mobile now has significantly more low-band spectrum per customer than any major provider.

    "We now have more than three times the low-band spectrum per postpaid subscriber as Verizon does, and that's the game that's being played," said Legere.

    He also downplayed 5G, which Verizon is investing in, saying most people have no idea what it is.

    "Better matters only if they can figure out a new game, because they are dead," he said, referring to Verizon.

    —CNBC's Julia Boorstin, Crystal Lau and Reuters contributed to this report.

    For more on T-Mobile, watch John Legere's interview on "Mad Money" at 6 p.m. ET Monday.

