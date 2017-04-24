T-Mobile has growth 'rest of industry would die for,' CEO John Legere says

T-Mobile has had
The No. 3 wireless carrier said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter. It also reported its net income rose to $698 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $479 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. However, it reported $9.55 billion in revenue, just missing analyst expectations of $9.62 billion.
While Legere touted T-Mobile's growth and said he was "thrilled" with the results, he also slammed his competitors, namely Verizon.
Verizon reported first-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday that missed expectations. The company also announced a net decline of 307,000 retail postpaid
"They haven't gained any customers since 2015, and they haven't grown service revenue since 2014. So I think Verizon's got some real problems, and one of the biggest ones is, of course, T-Mobile," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."
Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.