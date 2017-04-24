Tesla will double number of Supercharger stations in 2017

Tesla has revealed details of its plan to expand its Supercharger network, a top priority for the company.

Tesla will double the number of Supercharger stations in 2017, to both expand the reach of its network of fast electric car chargers, and to shorten wait times at existing stations.

The announcement comes as Tesla gears up to launch its Model 3, a mid-priced electric sedan that marks Tesla's planned transition from a niche maker of high-end electric cars to a manufacturer serving the mass market.

Tesla began 2017 with 5,000 Superchargers around the world, according to an update to the company's blog. By the end of the year, Tesla plans to have 10,000 of them, as well as 15,000 Destination chargers, which are charging stations at hotels, resorts and restaurants (currently there are 9,000 of those.)

The company's plan will increase the number of chargers by 150 percent in North America, adding 1,000 chargers in California alone.

The company also said it will build larger Supercharger sites along the busiest travel routes, and provide stations for local drivers in those areas further away from the highway, so local drivers are not competing for space with travelers.

The maps below show existing Supercharger sites in red, and planned sites in grey. First is North America, then Europe, then Asia.