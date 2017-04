This version, provided by AEI, has been updated slightly from the one previously published.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it shows that Americans now get great deals on TVs. Clothes, home furnishings and cars are also cheaper.

But for many crucial fixed costs, prices have shot up. Medical care, child care and education all cost significantly more than they used to.

Helaine Olen wrote about this phenomenon in her book "Pound Foolish."

"Housing, health care, and education cost the average family 75 percent of their discretionary income in the 2000s. The comparable figure in 1973: 50 percent."