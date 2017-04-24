    ×

    Advice and the Advisor

    Trump needs some life coaching, Tony Robbins says

    Best-selling author and life coach Tony Robbins believes President Trump needs some life coaching. And Robbins knows a thing or two about coaching, claiming to have coached more than 50 million people from over 100 countries through his live events and books.

    The concern about Trump, according to Robbins, is that his style is getting in the way of the actual substance of his messages.

    "Let's face it, calling someone an idiot doesn't work very well," he said, adding that the president is "too fast and loose" with his speaking style, which sometimes leads to serious consequences.

    "The president doesn't take advice until he's ready for it," said Robbins, who is also a partner and board member of America's Best 401k and chief of investor psychology for Creative Planning. "So if he did ask me, the first advice I would offer is for him to look at his language patterns."

    Peter Mallouk, president and CIO of Creative Planning, agrees. "President Trump really needs to temper the rhetoric," he said. "He can keep his opinions, and he can keep his objectives, some of which I agree with and some I don't agree with."

    Robbins wrote his latest book, "Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook," along with Mallouk.

    Mallouk also said it's key for Trump to stop demonizing anyone who doesn't agree with him and then personally attack them.

    "That may have helped get him elected, but his role has changed now, so that style doesn't work," said Mallouk, adding that Trump needs to focus on a "conciliatory, inviting stance" to help bring all sides together, which will help get policies and plans done.

    "The president needs to avoid the paranoia," he added.

