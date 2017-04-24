Trump's sagging poll numbers overshadow Americans' optimistic view on the economy

With President Donald Trump's 100-day mark in the White House coming Saturday, a new poll finds that he is "the least popular chief executive in modern times."

His approval rating sits at 42 percent, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll found. The newspaper said that's the lowest recorded at this stage of a presidency dating to Dwight Eisenhower. However, the poll found that Trump has one remarkable achievement on his so-called balance sheet that's related to the economy.

Those individuals who say the U.S. economy is "getting better" outnumber those who say it's "getting worse," and the two opinions are now separated by the biggest margin in 15 years, according to the poll, which was published Sunday.

According to the poll, 30 percent think the economy is "getting better," 18 percent "getting worse," 49 percent "staying the same" and 3 percent "no opinion."

A larger majority in the poll also approve of Trump's efforts to pressure U.S. companies to keep jobs within the country.