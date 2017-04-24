Dow rises 200 points, Nasdaq hits all-time high as French election results spark rally

A lot of question marks about the rally to this day: Strategist 39 Mins Ago | 02:42

U.S. equities soared on Monday as investors cheered the results of the first round in the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average soared more than 200 points, with Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 popped about 1 percent, with financials surging more than 2 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite hit a new all-time intraday high, rising more than 1 percent.

Early results from the French election showed Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen advancing to a presidential runoff. Far-right candidate Le Pen and centrist Macron were largely expected to pull ahead in the first round of the French contest. The two had led most of the polls leading up to the election.

Le Pen and Macron will face off again on May 7. Most polls show Macron easily beating Le Pen in the second round.

"While I don't believe the US stock market was worried whatsoever about the French election in terms of its pricing and recent action ... it's clear that we dodged a bullet with the high likelihood of a Macron Presidency," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

European stock markets skyrocketed across the board, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index popping more than 2 percent. The French CAC 40 rose more than 4 percent to hit a nine-year high.