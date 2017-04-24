US Treasury prices lower as investors eye data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as investors appeared to become increasingly pessimistic as to the chances of President Donald Trump implementing his pro-growth policies this year.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3089 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9563 percent.
On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing for April is set to be released at around 10 a.m ET. Monday will also see the auction of $72 billion in 13-26 week bills.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.26 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.64 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.92 a barrel, up 0.67 percent.
Oil prices pared some of their losses from the previous trading week as investors anticipate OPEC to extend a pledge to cut output through to the end of 2017.