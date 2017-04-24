US Treasury prices lower as investors eye data, auctions

On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing for April is set to be released at around 10 a.m ET. Monday will also see the auction of $72 billion in 13-26 week bills.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.26 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.64 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.92 a barrel, up 0.67 percent.

Oil prices pared some of their losses from the previous trading week as investors anticipate OPEC to extend a pledge to cut output through to the end of 2017.