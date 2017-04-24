Caught-on-video confrontations on United and America show a pattern of airline bullying, says passengers' lawyer

Airlines have been given a free pass to bully passengers for too long, and it has to stop, said Thomas Demetrio, attorney for the dragged United passenger and now for an American Airlines passenger.
Demetrio announced Monday he's also representing the mother who was allegedly hit by American flight attendant with a stroller. Video of the American argument on a Friday flight from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth went viral over the weekend.
The lawyer said the woman from the American confrontation contacted his office. "I don't go after anybody," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." He also said there has not been a settlement discussed with Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a Chicago-to-Louisville United Express flight on April 9.
Unlike United, which initially blamed Dao but then repeatedly apologized, American took swift action and suspended the accused flight attendant. American said it's looking into whether the male flight attendant violently took away a stroller from the female passenger just before she boarded. The video starts after the exchange over the stroller.