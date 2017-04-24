Wanted: Investors to upgrade India's roads

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is looking to sell 50 billion rupees ($775 million) worth of the offshore rupee-denominated bond in order to build expressways, economic corridors, bridges and tunnels, the country's Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

With stops to come in Hong Kong and London, the roadshow is a visible sign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the upgrade of public works, which is seen as critical to future economic growth.

Speaking at a Nomura event on Monday, Gadkari explained that his nation was looking to reduce traffic congestion by building multi-lane roads and increasing the rate of national highway construction. Enhancing the monetization of existing infrastructure to fund maintenance and the development of multi-modal hubs were also key goals, he added.

New Delhi has already facilitated investments to fund these programs— the government will be injecting $3 billion of annual equity commitments into the newly-formed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund — but Modi wants the private sector to help.

To drum up foreign investor interest in India's road network, the second-largest in the world, policymakers have undertaken a slew of reforms, Gadkari said. Measures include a one-time fund infusion to revive stuck projects, a fast-track dispute resolution and a new model of public-private partnerships that offers lower risk for the private sector.

Innovative technologies, such as electronic toll collection and intelligent transportation systems, are also underway.