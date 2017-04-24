Watch: White House's Spicer gives briefing as shutdown deadline looms

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing Monday ahead of this week's possible fight over keeping the government open.

Congress returns from a recess this week with only a few days before government funding ends on Friday. The White House has complicated matters by insisting that a funding bill has money for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and pushing for it to withhold some subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Last week, President Donald Trump put more pressure on what will already be a difficult legislative week by saying he wanted to Congress to vote on a revised plan to replace the ACA. However, he said Friday that "it doesn't matter" if a health-care vote takes place this week.

Trump also promised to make a "big announcement" on his tax reform proposal on Wednesday. However, he did not say how many details of the plan would be released.