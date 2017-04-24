    ×

    Watch: White House's Spicer gives briefing as shutdown deadline looms

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing Monday ahead of this week's possible fight over keeping the government open.

    Congress returns from a recess this week with only a few days before government funding ends on Friday. The White House has complicated matters by insisting that a funding bill has money for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and pushing for it to withhold some subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

    Last week, President Donald Trump put more pressure on what will already be a difficult legislative week by saying he wanted to Congress to vote on a revised plan to replace the ACA. However, he said Friday that "it doesn't matter" if a health-care vote takes place this week.

    Trump also promised to make a "big announcement" on his tax reform proposal on Wednesday. However, he did not say how many details of the plan would be released.

