After-hours buzz: CMG, X, WYNN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Chipotle rose more than 6 percent during extended-trading after an earnings and same-store sales beat for its first quarter, but it gave back much of those gains after the company revealed "unauthorized activity on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants." The company reported earnings of $1.60 on revenue of $1.07 billion while analysts expected earnings of $1.27 on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The food chain also reported that same-store sales grew 17.8 percent in the first quarter, beating the 14.9 percent estimate analysts had forecast, according to Street Account.

Wynn Resorts shares climbed 4 percent during after-hours after the casino operator reported an earnings and revenue beat. Wynn reported earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion, while the Street expected earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor surged more than 6 percent during extended-trading after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

United States Steel shares tanked nearly 19 percent during after-hours following a reported loss and revenue miss for its first-quarter. The steel provider reported a loss of 83 cents a share on revenue of $2.73 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 34 cents a share on revenue of $2.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of iRobot surged 9 percent during after-hours following a first-quarter earnings and revenue beat. The consumer robot company reported earnings of 58 cents a share on revenue of $168 million while analysts expected earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $155 million.